Massive Turnout in Pakistan's Anti-Polio Drive Amid Security Challenges

The national anti-polio campaign in Pakistan has vaccinated over 37 million children under five during its first three days. Despite tight security, gunmen targeted teams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in casualties. The campaign aims to immunize 45 million children, with nationwide participation crucial for its success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:01 IST
In a significant public health effort, Pakistan's national anti-polio campaign successfully vaccinated more than 37 million children under five within the first three days. The campaign, crucial in a country where polio remains endemic, was conducted amid heightened security measures across the nation.

Despite these precautions, two teams involved in administering the vaccines were tragically attacked by gunmen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in four fatalities, including two police officers. The operation continues with over 400,000 workers striving to reach 45 million children in total.

The National Emergency Operations Centre emphasized the essential role of community cooperation, urging parents to ensure their children receive the vaccine. Presently, Pakistan and Afghanistan remain the only countries where polio is still endemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

