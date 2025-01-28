Tragedy Strikes: Saudi Hospital Attack in Sudan Claims Lives

In a harrowing incident at the Saudi Teaching Maternal Hospital in El Fasher, Sudan, 70 individuals lost their lives, and 19 were injured following an attack last Friday. Among the victims were at least one girl and three boys, UNICEF reported. This attack, condemned by international bodies, highlights the ongoing dangers children face in conflict zones where they should be safest.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell termed the attack a 'blatant violation of children's rights.' Underscoring the grave impact of such violence, Russell noted the heightened peril for families in conflicted regions struggling with insecurity and a lack of protection. Over 70% of hospitals in these areas are inoperative due to conflict-related disruptions, complicating healthcare delivery.

The World Health Organization's chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, also condemned the assault, calling for an end to violence against healthcare facilities. He emphasized the difficulty in accessing healthcare as facilities struggle due to closure following bombings. Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry echoed these sentiments, condemning the violation of international laws concerning the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)