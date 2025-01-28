Left Menu

Revolutionizing Healthcare: EHS Showcases Breakthroughs at Arab Health 2025

Emirates Health Services (EHS) takes the spotlight at the Arab Health 2025 expo in Dubai, introducing pioneering projects like the Total Artificial Heart and Islet Cell Allo-Transplantation. These groundbreaking innovations aim to transform chronic disease management, propelling healthcare advancements in line with the UAE's long-term wellbeing strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:27 IST
Emirates Health Services unveils 'Future of Healthcare' at Arab Health 2025 (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
Emirates Health Services (EHS) made a significant impact at the Arab Health 2025 medical expo, unveiling groundbreaking technologies aimed at revolutionizing chronic disease management. Under the theme 'The Future of Healthcare,' EHS introduced projects that promise to elevate the quality of life for many patients, positioning the UAE as a leader in healthcare innovation.

Dr. Essam Al Zarooni, Acting Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector at EHS, emphasized the importance of these initiatives, stating they mark a considerable advancement for treating chronic conditions, including heart disease and type 1 diabetes. These efforts align with the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, highlighting EHS's commitment to enhancing medical services.

The Total Artificial Heart, developed in collaboration with the Texas Heart Institute, features a titanium pump that uses magnetic technology for efficient blood circulation. Meanwhile, the Islet Cell Allo-Transplantation project with the University of Chicago offers a novel approach to treating type 1 diabetes. Both projects have gained FDA approval, reflecting EHS's ambitious vision to utilize global advancements and improve the UAE's healthcare sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

