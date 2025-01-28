Revolutionizing Healthcare: EHS Showcases Breakthroughs at Arab Health 2025

Emirates Health Services (EHS) made a significant impact at the Arab Health 2025 medical expo, unveiling groundbreaking technologies aimed at revolutionizing chronic disease management. Under the theme 'The Future of Healthcare,' EHS introduced projects that promise to elevate the quality of life for many patients, positioning the UAE as a leader in healthcare innovation.

Dr. Essam Al Zarooni, Acting Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector at EHS, emphasized the importance of these initiatives, stating they mark a considerable advancement for treating chronic conditions, including heart disease and type 1 diabetes. These efforts align with the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, highlighting EHS's commitment to enhancing medical services.

The Total Artificial Heart, developed in collaboration with the Texas Heart Institute, features a titanium pump that uses magnetic technology for efficient blood circulation. Meanwhile, the Islet Cell Allo-Transplantation project with the University of Chicago offers a novel approach to treating type 1 diabetes. Both projects have gained FDA approval, reflecting EHS's ambitious vision to utilize global advancements and improve the UAE's healthcare sector.

