Israeli Forces Stand Firm in Syrian Buffer Zone to Secure Golan Heights

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced the indefinite stay of Israeli forces in the Syrian buffer zone to protect the Golan Heights' security. Forces were deployed to prevent Syrian rebels' advance, with operations coordinated with the UN, ensuring regional stability amidst ongoing Syrian conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:58 IST
Israeli Forces Stand Firm in Syrian Buffer Zone to Secure Golan Heights
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a decisive move to bolster national security, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared that Israeli forces will indefinitely occupy the Syrian buffer zone. Katz's declaration came during a visit to troops stationed at Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights, some of the nation's most strategic and vulnerable terrain.

The action aims to secure the northern region and Golan Heights from potential threats. Katz emphasized that Israel will firmly thwart any hostile forces attempting to establish themselves in the southern Syrian security zone. The bold stance illustrates Israel's commitment to safeguarding its borders.

This deployment was necessitated by the downfall of the Bashar Assad regime, prompting Israel to mitigate the threat posed by Syrian rebels near its border. Israeli operations include airstrikes targeting Syrian army assets and Iranian weapons caches, executed with coordination from the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), highlighting the complex geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

