Kazan Honors Young Visionaries at BRICS and SCO Leadership Awards

Kazan, Russia recently hosted the prestigious BRICS and SCO Young Leaders Award ceremony, attracting more than 400 applicants from 13 diverse countries, as reported by TV BRICS. The ceremony celebrated the achievements of young individuals, including entrepreneurs, media influencers, and environmental activists.

This year's participants hailed from BRICS members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, alongside Ethiopia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and the UAE. According to Dilbar Sadykova, the Academy of Youth Diplomacy's Chairperson, selecting winners was a challenging task due to the outstanding quality of applications.

Notably, Madhish Parikh from India was named 'Social Entrepreneur of the Year' for his work with India's largest youth volunteer organization focused on sustainable development. The ceremony also recognized Zulaikha Patel from South Africa as 'Young Media Influencer of the Year' for her initiatives in educational improvement. The event is a testament to the power of international youth cooperation.

