Left Menu

Kazan Honors Young Visionaries at BRICS and SCO Leadership Awards

The BRICS and SCO Young Leaders Award in Kazan saw over 400 applications from 13 countries, celebrating young talents like entrepreneurs and media influencers. It reflects unity among nations with shared values. Highlights included Madhish Parikh winning 'Social Entrepreneur of the Year' and Zulaikha Patel as 'Young Media Influencer of the Year'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 23:24 IST
Kazan Honors Young Visionaries at BRICS and SCO Leadership Awards
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Kazan, Russia recently hosted the prestigious BRICS and SCO Young Leaders Award ceremony, attracting more than 400 applicants from 13 diverse countries, as reported by TV BRICS. The ceremony celebrated the achievements of young individuals, including entrepreneurs, media influencers, and environmental activists.

This year's participants hailed from BRICS members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, alongside Ethiopia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and the UAE. According to Dilbar Sadykova, the Academy of Youth Diplomacy's Chairperson, selecting winners was a challenging task due to the outstanding quality of applications.

Notably, Madhish Parikh from India was named 'Social Entrepreneur of the Year' for his work with India's largest youth volunteer organization focused on sustainable development. The ceremony also recognized Zulaikha Patel from South Africa as 'Young Media Influencer of the Year' for her initiatives in educational improvement. The event is a testament to the power of international youth cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025