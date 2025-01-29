President Trump Unveils Ambitious Missile Defense Overhaul

President Donald Trump has taken a significant step toward fortifying the United States' missile defense capabilities by signing an executive order on January 27, 2025. This move aims to counter growing threats from the evolving technologies of ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missiles.

The executive order outlines a comprehensive plan for a next-generation defense shield, emphasizing the urgent need to address advanced aerial attacks. Historically, efforts like the Strategic Defense Initiative under President Reagan faced challenges and were eventually halted, but the urgency has intensified with modern advancements in missile technologies.

This new directive focuses on accelerating technological advancements, developing space-based interceptors for boost-phase interception, and establishing terminal-phase intercept systems. It mandates the creation of a secure supply chain and seeks international cooperation to enhance missile defense systems worldwide.

