Left Menu

President Trump Unveils Ambitious Missile Defense Overhaul

On January 27, 2025, President Trump signed an executive order to advance the US missile defense systems, focusing on counteracting advanced threats from ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missiles. The plan includes developing multi-layered defense technologies, accelerating innovation, and bolstering international cooperation to secure a robust defense shield.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 11:30 IST
President Trump Unveils Ambitious Missile Defense Overhaul
US President Donald Trump (Photo: Youtube/ The White House). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has taken a significant step toward fortifying the United States' missile defense capabilities by signing an executive order on January 27, 2025. This move aims to counter growing threats from the evolving technologies of ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missiles.

The executive order outlines a comprehensive plan for a next-generation defense shield, emphasizing the urgent need to address advanced aerial attacks. Historically, efforts like the Strategic Defense Initiative under President Reagan faced challenges and were eventually halted, but the urgency has intensified with modern advancements in missile technologies.

This new directive focuses on accelerating technological advancements, developing space-based interceptors for boost-phase interception, and establishing terminal-phase intercept systems. It mandates the creation of a secure supply chain and seeks international cooperation to enhance missile defense systems worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025