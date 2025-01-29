Left Menu

US Defense Shakeup: Security Clearance Removed for General Milley

In a dramatic move, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth revoked General Mark Milley's security clearance amid an investigation into his conduct. The action followed rising tensions between Milley and former President Trump. Milley, accused of treason, received a pardon from President Biden, safeguarding him from prosecution.

Former US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
In a surprising decision on Tuesday, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stripped former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley of his security detail and clearance. Pentagon spokesperson John Ullyot confirmed this to CNN, as Hegseth initiated an investigation into Milley's conduct, with potential implications for his rank.

Shortly after President Trump's inauguration on January 20, Milley's portrait was removed from the Pentagon. Despite his initial nomination by Trump in 2018, their relationship soured, leading to Milley labeling Trump a 'fascist.' Tensions escalated over phone calls Milley made in 2020 with China's military, which Trump labeled as treasonous.

In a contrasting move, President Biden afforded Milley a blanket pardon on Biden's last day in office. The pardon protects Milley from legal action, though Hegseth's probe could still impact his military rank. Meanwhile, Trump also revoked security details for former officials, including Mike Pompeo, amid political turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

