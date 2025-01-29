US Defense Shakeup: Security Clearance Removed for General Milley

In a surprising decision on Tuesday, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stripped former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley of his security detail and clearance. Pentagon spokesperson John Ullyot confirmed this to CNN, as Hegseth initiated an investigation into Milley's conduct, with potential implications for his rank.

Shortly after President Trump's inauguration on January 20, Milley's portrait was removed from the Pentagon. Despite his initial nomination by Trump in 2018, their relationship soured, leading to Milley labeling Trump a 'fascist.' Tensions escalated over phone calls Milley made in 2020 with China's military, which Trump labeled as treasonous.

In a contrasting move, President Biden afforded Milley a blanket pardon on Biden's last day in office. The pardon protects Milley from legal action, though Hegseth's probe could still impact his military rank. Meanwhile, Trump also revoked security details for former officials, including Mike Pompeo, amid political turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)