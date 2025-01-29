PTI Accuses Government of Stalling Talks Amid Judicial Commission Demand

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Khan has leveled accusations against the government, alleging deliberate avoidance of dialogue and neglecting PTI's demand for a judicial commission, The Express Tribune reports. Addressing reporters outside Rawalpindi Kacheri on Wednesday, Khan highlighted that PTI had formally sought the government's intervention to establish a judicial commission to address their pressing issues. However, their requests were met with silence, which he interpreted as a tactic to derail talks and resolutions.

Khan further accused the authorities of intentionally stalling the conversations, stating that PTI's demands went unacknowledged by the government. He remarked that if the government had sincere intentions, they would have addressed the matter promptly. He also noted that officials had promised a response by January 28 within a committee room setting, yet PTI was left without prior notice regarding the decision. He emphasized PTI's perseverance in pursuing dialogue despite political pressures.

Reaffirming PTI's leadership, Khan declared, "Our leader, Imran Khan, continues to spearhead our party and will persist in doing so," according to The Express Tribune. He emphasized that PTI only communicated with the Army chief during ongoing negotiations, dismissing reports of other meetings. On legal issues, Gohar Khan explained that their case was presented to Acting Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who scheduled the subsequent hearing. He expressed optimism about the appointment of a permanent judge to advance the proceedings. Senior PTI leader Latif Khosa has prepared a robust legal stance, he noted, following a court appearance with PTI lawyers concerning a private complaint about PTI's November 26 protest. The case is still under judicial scrutiny, The Express Tribune states.

Meanwhile, the government on Tuesday communicated its willingness to remain open for further dialogue with the opposition parties, even though PTI announced the conclusion of talks, having missed the fourth dialogue round. Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq had extended invitations to PTI and government officials for the fourth dialogue round on Tuesday, which PTI did not attend. Post-discussion, the government declared its negotiation committee would remain open to dialogue until January 31, pending any change in PTI's stance. Dialogue attempts between the government and PTI began in December, aimed at alleviating political tensions, with three meetings completed to date, according to ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)