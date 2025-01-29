COVID-19's Lingering Impact on At-Risk Populations in Israel

In Tel Aviv, Israel, although the majority of the public has resumed normal activities, the Ministry of Health reports that COVID-19 continues to significantly impact at-risk populations. Over the past year, approximately 320 deaths have occurred within these vulnerable groups.

The core challenges lie in the notably low vaccination rates among at-risk individuals and the widespread lack of testing. This lack of testing is a critical barrier to administering early treatment, which is crucial in preventing further complications related to the coronavirus.

The ongoing situation underscores the need for focused public health efforts to improve vaccine uptake and increase testing accessibility among the most susceptible demographics to mitigate the pandemic's impact on these communities.

