Security Tensions Escalate in Tel Aviv

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was briefed on explosive device incidents in Tel Aviv. His office announced that a security assessment would soon be conducted, highlighting rising security tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 21-02-2025 02:06 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 02:06 IST
Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been briefed by his military secretary regarding incidents involving explosive devices in Tel Aviv.

Following these reports, Netanyahu's office has announced that a thorough security assessment will soon be carried out.

This update underscores the growing security concerns in the Tel Aviv area and prompts a heightened response from Israeli authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

