Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Strengthens India's Economic Ties with Japan During Strategic Visit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, during his strategic visit to Japan, underscored the crucial need to attract investment in order to create job opportunities for Indian youth. Yadav emphasized the significance of increased regional investment under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, noting the economic benefits of boosting GDP and employment.

In Kobe, Yadav paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Statue in India Club on Gandhi's death anniversary. "His life was dedicated to the nation," Yadav remarked, highlighting Gandhi's legacy from Africa to India and his contribution to the freedom struggle. He praised Gandhi's life as an ideal example for future generations.

Continuing his engagements in Tokyo, Yadav met Nitori Holdings President Toshiyuki Shirai to discuss investments in Madhya Pradesh's furniture and textile sectors. Shirai appreciated learning about the state's industrial potential. Yadav also conversed with the Uniqlo Chairman about expanding its presence in India, with a focus on tapping into the skilled Indian workforce.

In further discussions with Japan External Trade Organisation Chairman Susumu Kataoka, Yadav encouraged the establishment of a JETRO office in Madhya Pradesh. His interactions with diaspora members reflected the close cultural ties between India and Japan, as he lauded the transformative changes in India under PM Modi's leadership.

Yadav highlighted Madhya Pradesh's progress, particularly the increase in medical colleges from 5 to 30 under the BJP government. His meetings with Japanese business leaders and officials reinforced his commitment to fortifying economic ties and creating growth opportunities in the state. (ANI)

