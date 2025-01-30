Tragic Collision: American Airlines Plane and Black Hawk Helicopter Crash into Potomac River

A large-scale search operation is currently underway following a tragic mid-air collision between an American Airlines plane and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport, just outside Washington, DC. The crash occurred on Wednesday night and resulted in both aircraft plummeting into the icy waters of the Potomac River, as reported by CNN.

The aircraft involved were American Airlines Flight 5342, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, and a Black Hawk helicopter on a training mission with three soldiers aboard. Tragically, all individuals on both aircraft have been confirmed deceased, according to authorities. Wreckage from the crash was discovered submerged in the river. "The plane is in pieces in the water, and the helicopter is nearby," a law enforcement source noted.

The collision transpired during a busy period at Reagan National Airport, which had 858 flights scheduled for Wednesday. In response to the incident, approximately 19 in-aircraft were rerouted to Dulles International Airport, about 20 miles away. The airport was subsequently closed, with flights grounded until at least 11 am ET, officials confirmed.

The incident has reverberated through the community, with President Donald Trump expressing condolences to the victims' families on Truth Social. DC Mayor Muriel Bowser emphasized the ongoing search efforts targeted at victim recovery. In addition, the National Transportation Safety Board is set to spearhead the investigation into the crash's cause.

DC's Fire and EMS Chief, John A Donnelly Sr, described the hazardous conditions facing rescue teams amid the 8-foot deep, icy, and murky waters. He cautioned that recovery efforts may span several days due to these challenging conditions. The FBI's Washington Field Office dive team is playing a crucial role in the current recovery operations.

In Wichita, Kansas, the origin of the American Airlines flight, a citywide prayer vigil is planned to support the victims and their families. The event is organized by the Kansas Aviation Museum and will take place at Wichita City Council Chambers. Officials and emergency responders continue their dedicated search efforts in Washington, DC, hoping the investigation will offer clarity regarding this tragic incident.

