Israel Amplifies Efforts to Achieve 30% Renewable Energy by 2030

Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure updates its roadmap to achieve 30% renewable energy by 2030, highlighting the need to boost the annual installation rate by 40 per cent. The report underscores renewable energy's role in Israel's energy security and the nation's long-term strategic planning.

  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has presented an updated roadmap to achieve 30% renewable energy by 2030. The report reveals that over 88% of the necessary steps have been implemented or are underway. However, Israel needs to increase its annual installation rate by 40% to meet the target.

Currently, the installation rate averages 1,000 megawatts per year. To fulfill its objectives, this figure must rise to 1,400 megawatts. The report highlights the substantial challenge this entails and reflects the urgent need for significant action to ensure the plan's success.

The report also stresses the pivotal role of renewable energy in securing Israel's energy independence. By decentralizing production and diversifying sources, the ministry aims to maintain reliable supply and stability in both routine and emergency scenarios. The next roadmap update, part of a strategic plan for 2035, will commence in January 2025.

