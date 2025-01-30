Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav Invites Japanese Investors Amidst Strategic Visits

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on his Japan visit, engaged with the Indian diaspora and visited key corporate offices like Sysmex Corporation and Panasonic Energy. He invited them to the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal, promoting Madhya Pradesh's investment potential in sectors like health, energy, and manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:12 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav with officials of Sysmex Corporation (Photo/X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on the third day of his visit to Japan, reached Kobe, engaging with the Indian diaspora and visiting the Sysmex Corporation, a leader in the health sector. Yadav extended an invitation to the Global Investors Summit (GIS) scheduled for February in Bhopal.

Speaking to the diaspora, CM Yadav emphasized Madhya Pradesh's potential, citing discoveries of diamonds and gold, alongside mining of iron and aluminium. He highlighted the changing global perception towards India, attributing it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Yadav also honored Mahatma Gandhi's legacy with a floral tribute in Kobe.

Yadav's visit included strategic meetings at Sysmex and Panasonic Energy's offices to discuss investment and collaboration opportunities. He praised Madhya Pradesh's industrial environment and extended invitations to these corporates for GIS. His Japan visit aims to reinforce Madhya Pradesh as a significant investment hub with robust infrastructure and specialized industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

