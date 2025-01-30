Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025: A Dynamic Hub for Global Innovation
The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025, occurring from February 1st to 2nd at the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park, is set to unite over 12,000 entrepreneurs with more than 300 speakers and 150 startups. Featuring workshops, performances, and networking, the festival celebrates innovation and global collaboration.
The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) 2025 is poised to ignite innovation and collaboration as it kicks off tomorrow in the UAE. Spanning two days from February 1 to 2, the event will unfold at the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park, bringing together 12,000 entrepreneurial enthusiasts.
With over 300 distinguished speakers from 45 countries, 150 startup pods, and 320 investor meetings, SEF 2025 promises a transformative experience. Attendees can engage in more than 250 activities, including 45 workshops, masterclasses, and a lineup of seven star-studded performances under the theme 'Where We Belong.'
Organized by Sheraa, the festival features top global figures such as Thierry Henry and Wim Hof. Additionally, the 'Investors Lounge' and 'Startup Pitch Competition' offer entrepreneurs networking opportunities and potential funding. Dedicated zones further enrich the festival, promoting ideas and partnerships.
