Left Menu

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025: A Dynamic Hub for Global Innovation

The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025, occurring from February 1st to 2nd at the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park, is set to unite over 12,000 entrepreneurs with more than 300 speakers and 150 startups. Featuring workshops, performances, and networking, the festival celebrates innovation and global collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 23:14 IST
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025: A Dynamic Hub for Global Innovation
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 kicks off tomorrow (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) 2025 is poised to ignite innovation and collaboration as it kicks off tomorrow in the UAE. Spanning two days from February 1 to 2, the event will unfold at the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park, bringing together 12,000 entrepreneurial enthusiasts.

With over 300 distinguished speakers from 45 countries, 150 startup pods, and 320 investor meetings, SEF 2025 promises a transformative experience. Attendees can engage in more than 250 activities, including 45 workshops, masterclasses, and a lineup of seven star-studded performances under the theme 'Where We Belong.'

Organized by Sheraa, the festival features top global figures such as Thierry Henry and Wim Hof. Additionally, the 'Investors Lounge' and 'Startup Pitch Competition' offer entrepreneurs networking opportunities and potential funding. Dedicated zones further enrich the festival, promoting ideas and partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025