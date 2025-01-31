Left Menu

UAE President Visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi: A Gesture of Connection

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to check on his well-being. This visit underscores the president's dedication to maintaining ties with UAE citizens and nurturing the nation's social values. He was accompanied by key officials on this goodwill visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 09:51 IST
UAE President Visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi: A Gesture of Connection
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a display of commitment to nurturing the social fabric of the UAE, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi at his Abu Dhabi residence. This visit aimed at reinforcing his connection with the Emirati populace and highlighting the deeply ingrained social values of the nation.

During the visit, Nahyan engaged in warm exchanges with Al Suwaidi, his family, and assembled guests, who expressed appreciation for his enduring dedication to community ties. The president's focus on personal connections reflects his broader aim to foster unity and engagement among UAE citizens.

Accompanying the president on this significant visit were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, and Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025