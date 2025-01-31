UAE President Visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi: A Gesture of Connection
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to check on his well-being. This visit underscores the president's dedication to maintaining ties with UAE citizens and nurturing the nation's social values. He was accompanied by key officials on this goodwill visit.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a display of commitment to nurturing the social fabric of the UAE, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi at his Abu Dhabi residence. This visit aimed at reinforcing his connection with the Emirati populace and highlighting the deeply ingrained social values of the nation.
During the visit, Nahyan engaged in warm exchanges with Al Suwaidi, his family, and assembled guests, who expressed appreciation for his enduring dedication to community ties. The president's focus on personal connections reflects his broader aim to foster unity and engagement among UAE citizens.
Accompanying the president on this significant visit were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, and Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Abu Dhabi Reigns Again: World's Safest City Title for 9th Year
Abu Dhabi Introduces New Soil Quality Regulation for Sustainable Management
DGP's Strategic Visit to Basantgarh: Enhancing Security and Community Engagement
Abu Dhabi to Host Global Air Traffic Conference in 2025
Abu Dhabi Set to Host EuroLeague 2024-25 Final Four