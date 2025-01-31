Netanyahu Welcomes Freed Israelis: A Triumph Amidst Tensions

In a significant development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the return of three Israeli citizens who were held captive in Gaza. The Prime Minister, speaking on Thursday evening, expressed gratitude towards the valiant soldiers and the firm negotiating stance that led to their release.

Netanyahu, alongside his wife Sara, extended a warm welcome to Agam Berger, Arbel Yehud, and Gadi Moses as they returned home. While celebrating their freedom, Netanyahu criticized the chaotic conditions orchestrated by Hamas during the release, stating that any violations of the agreement would not be tolerated.

The Prime Minister issued a stern warning to any who threaten Israeli hostages, asserting that aggressive actions will be met with serious consequences. The release highlights ongoing tensions, but also showcases Israel's unwavering dedication to safeguarding its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)