Controversy Over PECA Amendments: Press Freedom Concerns Rise

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman voiced strong criticism against Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari's approval of amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), as reported by The Express Tribune.

During an address in Dena, Rehman accused Zardari of being duplicitous, citing a conversation in which the president expressed willingness to consider recommendations on the act. Despite this, Zardari proceeded to approve the changes, sparking outrage over potential threats to journalistic freedom.

Rehman highlighted that the PECA legislation particularly targets journalism, urging the government to acknowledge journalists' apprehensions. The JUI-F chief reiterated claims that recent elections were rigged and demanded snap elections, asserting that the constitution should not be manipulated by governmental establishments.

On January 30, leading global and local journalistic organizations opposed the PECA amendments, according to Dawn. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) condemned the changes, describing them as an effort to restrict digital expression and internet freedom under the guise of combating misinformation.

The IFJ and other groups warned that the legislation threatens press and public freedoms, offering the government extensive online jurisdiction and censorship powers. The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) labeled the amendments as 'very unfortunate,' while Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and Media Diversity Institute (MDI) expressed concerns over increased media controls, highlighting a 'decline in press freedom.'

The Forum for Digital Rights and Democracy (FDRD) voiced alarm at the lack of stakeholder consultation, reflecting a significant transparency and democratic process deficiency regarding the amendments' passage.

(With inputs from agencies.)