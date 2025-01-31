Left Menu

Satellite Images Uncover China's Massive Wartime Military Complex

Satellite images have disclosed China's construction of a large wartime military complex in Beijing. Spanning 1,500 acres, the site could potentially replace the Western Hills complex. While the Chinese embassy denies knowledge, US officials suggest it may bolster protection against advanced weaponry. The site's future role remains under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 12:57 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping (File Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a startling revelation, satellite images have uncovered China's construction of a massive wartime military complex in its capital, as reported by Taiwan News. According to US officials, the 1,500-acre site may feature bunkers designed to shield Chinese leaders in times of conflict.

Ex-National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency analyst Renny Babiarz pointed out potential underground facilities interconnected by tunnels, though more data is needed for a complete assessment. Despite the absence of a military presence, security measures, including signs prohibiting drones and photography, are in place, while guards have refrained from commenting on the project. A former US intelligence official suggested that this new facility could supersede the Western Hills site as China's main wartime command centre.

The proposed facility aims to provide enhanced protection against US 'bunker buster' munitions and possible nuclear threats. Although the Chinese embassy in Washington denies any knowledge, experts indicate that this construction aligns with China's military modernization goals for 2027. The development comes amid mixed signals from Chinese leadership regarding intentions toward Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

