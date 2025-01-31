Nepal PM Pushes for Constitutional Amendments Amid Calls for Stability

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has pledged to present a constitutional amendment bill in the parliament, underscoring the need for political stability in the nation. Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the winter session of the Federal Parliament on Friday, PM Oli noted, "It has been a decade since the promulgation of our constitution, warranting a review."

The Prime Minister disclosed that the Nepali Congress and the CPN-UML have established an internal task force to examine potential amendments. "This administration has evaluated the complications emerging from the constitution's initial implementation, scrutinizing its strengths and weaknesses. The constitution will be amended to pave the way for political stability and supportive legal frameworks. To this end, the Nepali Congress and the CPN-UML have formed a task force with expert members," Oli elaborated.

"The findings will be deliberated by the governmental parties. Post-discussion with various stakeholders, immediate amendments will be identified and discussed with relevant and other parliamentary political parties," he added. The Constitution of Nepal 2072, enacted in 2015, has yet to gain acceptance from Madhesh-based parties, sparking protests that led to significant unrest and fatalities. Dissatisfied factions, demanding 'Ek Madhesh, Ek Pradesh,' fragmented into competing groups focused on power dynamics. Previously, Oli's statements during the protests fueled tensions and contributed to his political downfall, but he remains vocal on the contentious issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)