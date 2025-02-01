Left Menu

Russian Nationals Confirmed Among Victims in Washington DC Midair Collision

Three Russian nationals, including famed figure skaters Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, died in a tragic midair collision involving an American Airlines passenger plane and a military helicopter in Washington DC. A total of sixty-four people perished in the crash over the Potomac River.

Aerial visuals of crews at Potomac River following the midair collision. (Visual: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Three Russian nationals were tragically killed in a recent midair collision in Washington DC, according to a statement from the Russian Embassy in the United States. Russian state media reported that the US Department of State has confirmed Moscow's nationals among the victims of the crash.

The accident unfolded on January 29 when a military helicopter collided with a passenger plane, resulting in the death of world-renowned pairs figure skaters, Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov. Both were icons in the figure skating community and worked as coaches at American skating clubs.

Overall, the crash claimed the lives of sixty-four people, including four crew members aboard an American Airlines commercial airliner. The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation, with black boxes recovered from both the plane and the helicopter.

