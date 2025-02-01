Left Menu

Relief in Israel as Three Hostages Return from Gaza

Israel's President Isaac Herzog has expressed profound relief over the safe return of three hostages from Gaza. The hostages, Yarden Bibas, Ofer Kalderon, and Keith Siegel, are now reunited with their loved ones, while Israel remains committed to securing the return of all remaining captives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:19 IST
Three hostages -- Yarden Bibas, Ofer Kalderon and Keith Siegel (Photo/@Isaac_Herzog). Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

In a moment of profound relief, Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced the return of three hostages—Yarden Bibas, Ofer Kalderon, and Keith Siegel—who were held captive in Gaza. Speaking in an emotional post on social media platform X, Herzog expressed the collective anxiety experienced during their absence and the overwhelming joy of their return.

Herzog described the deeply emotional family reunions, highlighting Yarden Bibas's emotional reunion with his family. He reiterated concerns for Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas, still captives, echoing the solidarity of the Israeli nation during this ongoing crisis. The president detailed the touching return of Ofer's children, Erez and Sahar, after being reunited with their brave mother, Hadas, during a prior exchange, recalling Erez's poignant Bar Mitzvah celebration.

Keith Siegel's return was marked by the unwavering advocacy of his wife, Aviva, who was released earlier and has been a vocal supporter for his freedom. President Herzog reaffirmed Israel's firm commitment to securing the freedom of all remaining hostages, pledging relentless efforts until the last captive is freed from the grips of Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

