Left Menu

L'Etape Dubai by Tour de France: A Historical First in UAE Cycling

L'Etape Dubai by Tour de France made a notable debut in the UAE, gathering over 1,000 cyclists. Ibrahiem Alrefai and Olha Shekel emerged as champions. The event, supported by the Dubai Sports Council, set a high benchmark for amateur cycling, promoting UAE as a sport-centric destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 06:29 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 06:29 IST
L'Etape Dubai by Tour de France: A Historical First in UAE Cycling
Still from L'Etape Dubai by Tour de France, the world's largest amateur cycling series (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai witnessed a historic cycling event as the inaugural L'Etape Dubai by Tour de France attracted more than 1,000 participants. Ranging from amateur riders to elite athletes, the race marked the largest debut cycling event in the UAE, with a challenging 101 km route traversing iconic landmarks.

Syrian national Ibrahiem Alrefai took the top honor in the men's category, completing the race in 02:17:24. His victory set a new standard for the competition. Olha Shekel claimed victory in the women's section, further highlighting the diverse talent present. The atmosphere was electric as competitors tested their prowess against a backdrop of Dubai's scenic beauty.

The Dubai Sports Council supported the event, underscoring the city's commitment to becoming a key player on the global sports stage. The success of L'Etape Dubai signifies a growing cycling culture in the region and sets a precedent for future sporting events, enhancing Dubai's reputation as an international sports hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025