L'Etape Dubai by Tour de France: A Historical First in UAE Cycling

Dubai witnessed a historic cycling event as the inaugural L'Etape Dubai by Tour de France attracted more than 1,000 participants. Ranging from amateur riders to elite athletes, the race marked the largest debut cycling event in the UAE, with a challenging 101 km route traversing iconic landmarks.

Syrian national Ibrahiem Alrefai took the top honor in the men's category, completing the race in 02:17:24. His victory set a new standard for the competition. Olha Shekel claimed victory in the women's section, further highlighting the diverse talent present. The atmosphere was electric as competitors tested their prowess against a backdrop of Dubai's scenic beauty.

The Dubai Sports Council supported the event, underscoring the city's commitment to becoming a key player on the global sports stage. The success of L'Etape Dubai signifies a growing cycling culture in the region and sets a precedent for future sporting events, enhancing Dubai's reputation as an international sports hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)