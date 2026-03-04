Iran's Aggressive Stance: A Path to Self-Destruction?

In a candid statement on Wednesday, EU's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, warned that Iran's current aggressive foreign policy is paving the way for its potential downfall. By initiating attacks against neighbouring nations indiscriminately, Iran is isolating itself on the world stage, Kallas highlighted.

Kallas described Iran's approach as 'sowing chaos' within the region, asserting that such actions not only destabilize the Middle East but also threaten Iran's own stability.

The EU diplomat's remarks come in the wake of heightened tensions, with international observers urging Iran to reconsider its confrontational strategies to avoid further isolation and potential consequences.

