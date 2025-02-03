Left Menu

US-Panama Tensions Escalate Over China’s Influence on Canal

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has raised serious concerns about China's influence over the Panama Canal, warning Panama of potential US action. President Trump views China’s control as a threat and aims to reclaim US influence over the canal, provoking pushback from Panama’s leadership.

03-02-2025
  • Panama

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has issued a stern warning to Panama regarding China's growing influence over the Panama Canal, labeling the current situation as "unacceptable." Rubio emphasized the US would take "necessary measures" unless changes are made during discussions with Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino and Foreign Minister Javier Martinez in Panama City.

A statement from State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce indicated that President Donald Trump perceives the Chinese Communist Party's control over the canal area as a security threat. Rubio stressed that without immediate changes, the US might have to act to safeguard its rights under the treaty covering the canal's Permanent Neutrality and Operation.

Rubio's visit to Panama marks his first official tour as US Secretary of State and aligns with the Trump administration's focus on Central America, illustrating the US intention to closely monitor its regional interests. While in office, Trump addressed the issue, accusing China of "operating" the canal and vowing to reclaim US influence.

In response to these assertions, Panamanian President Mulino reiterated the country's sovereign control over the canal, refuting foreign intervention. He reassured that Panama will continue to manage the canal autonomously while respecting its neutrality.

