Fly Jinnah to Launch Dhaka-Karachi Flights Amid Strengthening Bangladesh-Pakistan Ties
Karachi's Fly Jinnah airline plans to operate direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi, strengthening Bangladesh-Pakistan relations. The initiative follows a new shipping line and aims to boost connectivity. High Commissioner Iqbal Hussain Khan anticipates enhanced trade, investment, and people-to-people links from this development.
Karachi-based airline Fly Jinnah is preparing to commence direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi, Bangladeshi government officials confirmed on Monday. The move comes on the heels of a recently established shipping line between Chittagong in Bangladesh and Karachi in Pakistan, representing a significant step towards enhancing bilateral connectivity.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has approved a proposal allowing Fly Jinnah to operate these flights, according to Abdul Naser Khan, Additional Secretary at Bangladesh's Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism. Details of the proposed agreement to resume Dhaka-Karachi flights remain undisclosed at this time.
This development comes amid broader strengthening of ties between the two nations, following a rice import agreement and the lifting of visa restrictions by Bangladesh's interim government. Bangladesh's High Commissioner to Pakistan, Iqbal Hussain Khan, highlighted the growing relationship, noting increased travel for medical treatment and impending aviation links as key drivers of multifaceted engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
