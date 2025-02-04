Broken Promises: PoJK's Ongoing Struggle for Development and Aid

In Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), residents are grappling with unfulfilled promises and bureaucratic failings that have led to widespread frustration. Mahmood, from Bhimber, has been outspoken regarding the government's inability to deliver on commitments, including constructing schools, bridges, and a planned international airport.

Mahmood voiced his discontent over persistent neglect, saying, "Back in January 2025, I left Bhimber with demands like protecting ancestral graves and building an airport. By 2023, I secured an agreement with the government for action, yet it remains unfulfilled." Despite reaching an agreement, development has been hindered by corruption and inefficiency, leaving inhabitants without basic infrastructure.

The mishandling of foreign aid, intended for rebuilding after the 2005 earthquake, underscores the region's plight. Billions in aid were misappropriated by corrupt officials, worsening conditions for students forced to study in subpar environments. Despite ongoing protests, the Pakistani government's neglect continues, with promises unkept and the Joint Awami Action Committee pushing for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)