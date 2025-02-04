Left Menu

Assuta Ashdod Hospital Tops Israel's First-Ever Quality Ratings

Assuta Ashdod Hospital has been ranked as Israel's leading medical center in the Ministry of Health's inaugural quality and service ratings. The evaluation focused on staffing levels, readmission rates, patient satisfaction, and service improvement. This initiative is part of a broader plan to enhance healthcare delivery across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 15:58 IST
Representative Image (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a groundbreaking assessment by the Israeli Health Ministry, Assuta Ashdod Hospital emerged as the nation's leading medical institution, according to new quality and service ratings released on Monday. This pilot program evaluated public hospitals based on key criteria including the staffing levels of specialty-trained physicians and nurses, readmission rates, patient satisfaction, and the implementation of service improvement initiatives.

Health Minister Uriel Buso emphasized the importance of internal medicine departments, describing them as the backbone of the healthcare system. He noted that the new ratings are expected to drive significant improvements in the quality and delivery of patient care. Nazareth Hospital EMMS and Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan were ranked second and third, respectively.

According to Dr. Hagar Mizrachi, Head of the Ministry's Medical Division, future assessments will incorporate a broader range of healthcare professionals in internal medicine. The current ratings, based heavily on data from 2023, are instrumental in determining hospital funding as part of a comprehensive plan under the Hospital-Health Fund Settlement Law for 2021-2025. This initiative underscores Israel's commitment to enhancing public healthcare services nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

