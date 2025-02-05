Left Menu

Unveiling History: 'Bangabandhu, Bangladesh and Britain' Launch

The 2025 New Delhi World Book Fair saw the launch of 'Bangabandhu, Bangladesh and Britain'. This book by Abu Syed and Priyajit Debsarkar explores Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's pivotal role in Bangladesh's independence. It discusses key historical events and diplomatic tensions, highlighting Bangladesh's journey and legacy of its founding father.

'Bangabandhu, Bangladesh and Britain' book launched at New Delhi World Book Fair 2025 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At the 2025 New Delhi World Book Fair, history unfolded with the launch of 'Bangabandhu, Bangladesh and Britain.' This insightful book, co-authored by Abu Syed and Priyajit Debsarkar, delves into the life and legacy of Bangladesh's founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the nation's path to independence.

The event captivated a large audience with discussions led by esteemed speakers, including Priyajit Debsarkar and others, who explored the book's comprehensive analysis of major milestones like the language movement and the birth of Bangladesh. These dialogues shed light on the political dynamics following Pakistan's 1971 surrender.

Highlighting the book's significance, co-author Debsarkar remarked that it honors Rahman's legacy and Bangladesh's journey. The work goes beyond independence, revealing insights into economic exploitation and diplomatic challenges. 'Bangabandhu, Bangladesh and Britain' stands as a significant reminder of the historic struggles that forged modern Bangladesh.

