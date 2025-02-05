US Lawmakers Push for Taiwan's IMF Inclusion

In a significant move, U.S. Representatives Young Kim and Al Green have tabled the 'Taiwan Non-Discrimination Act,' a bipartisan bill advocating for Taiwan's inclusion in the International Monetary Fund (IMF), reports Taipei Times. The proposed legislation underscores Taiwan's exclusion as unjust and seeks to ensure its participation in IMF activities and provide employment opportunities for Taiwanese citizens.

'We cannot allow the Chinese Communist Party to silence Taiwan or undermine its freedom,' asserted Republican Kim from California. Meanwhile, Democrat Al Green of Texas emphasized Taiwan's critical role in the global economy, arguing that its reintegration into the IMF would serve the interests of all nations. 'This bipartisan measure demonstrates our commitment to Taiwan's growth and the strengthening of democratic values worldwide,' he stated.

The bill highlights Taiwan's impressive standing as the world's 21st-largest economy and one of the top trading partners of the US. Despite being an active member of the World Trade Organization and other global entities, Taiwan's exclusion from the IMF is considered unjust, especially in light of the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979. This Act mandates that the US should not support Taiwan's expulsion from international institutions, a notion further reinforced by Taiwan's previous IMF membership until geopolitical changes in 1979. The bill also draws parallels to Kosovo's inclusion in the IMF despite its lack of UN membership.

Before becoming law, the bill will need to clear the U.S. House of Representatives, the Senate, and receive the President's endorsement. Kim and Green's current initiative builds on past efforts, including a successful bid to pass a similar proposal in the House last January, as well as restoring Taiwan's observer status in the World Health Organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)