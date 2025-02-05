UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council Forges New Economic Partnerships

The UAE-Kyrgyz Joint Business Council convened its inaugural meeting in Sharjah, aiming to bolster economic and trade relations between the two nations. Organized by the Federation of the UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the event marked a significant step in enhancing bilateral cooperation.

The meeting was presided over by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Vice Chairman of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of SCCI. Nartaev Nurlan Vic, Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyz Republic, also attended, alongside key industry figures from both nations, representing sectors such as agricultural technology, energy, manufacturing, healthcare, and tourism.

A presentation on the operational mechanism of the Council underscored the importance of reciprocal trade delegations and the inclusion of diverse sectors to ensure operational flexibility and achieve meeting objectives. Discussions centered on launching an annual joint economic event to facilitate direct communication and business opportunities between investors and entrepreneurs from both countries.

