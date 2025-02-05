Revitalizing Indo-Bhutan Ties: Key Insights from Bengal Global Business Summit 2025

The 8th Bengal Global Business Summit 2025, held in Kolkata on February 5-6, served as a crucial platform for enhancing Indo-Bhutan relations. Bhutanese Minister Younten Phuntsho called on the audience to leverage the summit's opportunities, particularly in tourism, agriculture, connectivity, and renewable energy, to fortify ties between the two nations.

Reflecting West Bengal's role as an economic powerhouse, the summit brought together policymakers and industry leaders to explore investment avenues. The state's Gross State Domestic Product is expected to reach INR 18.79 lakh crores in the 2024-25 fiscal year. West Bengal continues to lead in sectors like manufacturing, IT, and textiles, cementing its position as Eastern India's largest economy.

Minister Phuntsho's address resonated with recent diplomatic engagements, including Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's visit to India. His participation in the Maha Kumbh Mela at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation exemplifies the deep-rooted trust and cooperation shared between the countries. These interactions highlight the shared aspirations for sustainable growth and mutual development.

