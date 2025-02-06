UAE Unveils Green IP Roadmap to Boost Innovation and Sustainability

The UAE's Ministry of Economy has announced a strategic three-month roadmap to boost 'Green Intellectual Property' (IP), a move aimed at propelling innovation and technological localization across the country's sustainable economic sectors.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, the Minister of Economy, emphasized the initiative as part of the UAE's ambitious efforts to transition towards a circular economy while solidifying the nation's position as a leader in green innovations.

The roadmap coincides with the country's Innovation Month and seeks collaborative initiatives with local and global stakeholders. The aim is to expedite patent registrations for sustainable technologies, reinforcing the UAE's leadership on the Global Innovation Index.

(With inputs from agencies.)