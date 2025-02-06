Left Menu

UAE Unveils Green IP Roadmap to Boost Innovation and Sustainability

The UAE's Ministry of Economy introduced a three-month roadmap aimed at enhancing 'Green Intellectual Property' to foster innovation and sustainable economic growth. This initiative aligns with the nation's circular economy strategy, emphasizing advanced technology adoption, global competitiveness, and safeguarding eco-friendly innovations.

06-02-2025
UAE launches new roadmap for 'Green Intellectual Property' to drive innovation (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
The UAE's Ministry of Economy has announced a strategic three-month roadmap to boost 'Green Intellectual Property' (IP), a move aimed at propelling innovation and technological localization across the country's sustainable economic sectors.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, the Minister of Economy, emphasized the initiative as part of the UAE's ambitious efforts to transition towards a circular economy while solidifying the nation's position as a leader in green innovations.

The roadmap coincides with the country's Innovation Month and seeks collaborative initiatives with local and global stakeholders. The aim is to expedite patent registrations for sustainable technologies, reinforcing the UAE's leadership on the Global Innovation Index.

