Defence Minister Criticizes PTI for Protests During Champions Trophy

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif accuses PTI of undermining national interests by calling protests during Champions Trophy. He claims the actions aim to embarrass Pakistan internationally. PTI insists on their constitutional right to protest, citing a 'stolen mandate.' The clash highlights tensions in cricket and politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:16 IST
Defence Minister Criticizes PTI for Protests During Champions Trophy
Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has strongly criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for planning protests on key cricket dates, including the Champions Trophy. He accused PTI of attempting to isolate Pakistan on the cricket field, labeling the move as an "anti-national" effort to disgrace the nation internationally, The Express Tribune reported.

Asif highlighted that the PTI had sought permission to rally in Lahore on February 8, coinciding with Pakistan's opening match against New Zealand. Additionally, PTI announced a long march on February 19, the day of Pakistan's first Champions Trophy game. He claimed these actions aimed to deny Pakistan its rightful place in the tournament, accusing the party of using sports as a pawn in their political game.

The ICC Men's Champions Trophy is scheduled in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, as well as Dubai, from February 19 to March 9. In January, PTI declared a 'black day' on February 8 to protest what it calls a 'stolen mandate' in the previous year's elections. Despite Asif's criticisms, PTI claims their constitutional right to assembly, positioning themselves as key stakeholders in Pakistan's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

