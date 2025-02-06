Left Menu

Global Unity: India Pledges Support for UN's 'Pact for the Future'

President Droupadi Murmu met UNGA's Philemon Yang, praising his 'Pact for the Future' leadership. Highlighting India's ongoing support for the Global South, Murmu reassured cooperation with the UN. Yang, on his India visit, also honored Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, emphasizing multilateralism values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 23:06 IST
President Droupadi Murmu meets with the President of 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly Philemon Yang (Photo/X@rashtrapatibhvn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu held a significant meeting with Philemon Yang, the President of the United Nations General Assembly's 79th session, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. During the discussions, President Murmu commended Yang for his pivotal role in the adoption of the 'Pact for the Future' last September and affirmed India's dedication to championing the causes of the Global South, particularly within the United Nations.

Praising Yang's initiative, Murmu took to social media platform X to express appreciation for the multifaceted aspects of the pact. Yang's visit to India is part of a four-day tour aimed at strengthening diplomatic relations, and it included a notable tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at New Delhi's Raj Ghat.

The 'Pact for the Future,' adopted last September by the UN General Assembly, aims to tackle contemporary challenges like climate change, conflict, and human rights. It encompasses a wide array of themes such as sustainable development and digital cooperation. The UN's collaborative step forward also saw the adoption of two significant annexes — the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations — underlining a renewed commitment towards enhanced multilateralism, as described by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

