India Leads Technological Progress Within Commonwealth

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland highlighted India's influential role in advancing technology among its member states, expressing admiration for its cost-efficient digital initiatives. Speaking in a Zoom interview with ANI, she emphasized India's remarkable commitment to providing digital services for its vast population at a nominal cost of $1 per citizen.

Scotland lauded India's dedication to sustainable development goals, citing the country's technological sharing during the COVID-19 pandemic as a testament to its generosity and belief in helping others. She projected India as a central figure in the Commonwealth's future, given its substantial technological contributions.

As Scotland prepares for her visit to India, she reflected on her nine-year leadership. Her tenure has seen significant growth in intra-Commonwealth trade, from $564 billion to a notable 21% increase, alongside collaborative efforts in governance, anti-corruption, and promoting peace and media freedom.

