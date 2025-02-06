Left Menu

India Leads Technological Progress Within Commonwealth

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland praises India's pivotal role in technology sharing and sustainable development within the Commonwealth. Highlighting India's cost-effective digital services, she commends its generosity and leadership. As Secretary-General prepares to visit India, she reflects on achievements in trade and governance over her nine-year tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 23:29 IST
India Leads Technological Progress Within Commonwealth
Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland highlighted India's influential role in advancing technology among its member states, expressing admiration for its cost-efficient digital initiatives. Speaking in a Zoom interview with ANI, she emphasized India's remarkable commitment to providing digital services for its vast population at a nominal cost of $1 per citizen.

Scotland lauded India's dedication to sustainable development goals, citing the country's technological sharing during the COVID-19 pandemic as a testament to its generosity and belief in helping others. She projected India as a central figure in the Commonwealth's future, given its substantial technological contributions.

As Scotland prepares for her visit to India, she reflected on her nine-year leadership. Her tenure has seen significant growth in intra-Commonwealth trade, from $564 billion to a notable 21% increase, alongside collaborative efforts in governance, anti-corruption, and promoting peace and media freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025