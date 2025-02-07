Left Menu

Israel Battles Surge in Phishing Attacks: An 80% Rise in 2024

Israel's National Cyber Directorate tackled an 80% increase in phishing attacks in 2024, dealing with 4,491 phishing infrastructures. By collaborating with various authorities and providers, efforts are underway to curb the expansion of these attacks targeting personal and financial information through malicious links and messages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 09:51 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Jerusalem [Israel], February 7 (ANI/ TPS): In a worrying development for Israel, the National Cyber Directorate in 2024 managed a staggering 4,491 phishing infrastructures. These include links and technology infrastructures employed by hackers to send deceptive messages, posing as legitimate entities, to extract personal or financial information from unsuspecting citizens or to prompt them to download malicious files.

This year, the frequency of these attacks escalated by roughly 80% from 2023, highlighting a significant uptick in the volume of malicious links navigated by the Directorate.

The reports received about these threats come from diverse sources and are meticulously examined. Once links are identified as malicious, they are promptly forwarded to the relevant authorities to mitigate potential harm. Moreover, the Directorate collaborates with involved authorities and message distribution services to stem the spread of phishing messages significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

