A mob in Bangladesh has demolished the Dhaka family home of the ousted prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, and properties owned by some of her relatives, targeting leaders of Hasina's Awami League party.

Coined a 'bulldozer procession,' the attack was orchestrated and shared on social media. Despite the forewarning, authorities failed to protect these properties. In August 2024, Hasina resigned after a 15-year tenure marked by harsh repression, such as torture, extrajudicial killings, and enforced disappearances. Public protests, led by students and labeled by many as the 'Monsoon Revolution,' ultimately forced her into exile in India.

On the heels of the vandalism, Hasina was preparing to address her supporters online. India's growing calls for her repatriation hinge on international standards mandating the assessment of risks prior to extradition. Meanwhile, the interim government headed by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus is making strides in institutional reform, focusing on justice system enhancements alongside efforts toward accountability and anti-corruption. However, amid criticism and a campaign of misinformation about alleged minority abuses, the Yunus administration faces mounting pressure from various factions. To address ongoing issues, they are urged to propose a resolution at the upcoming UN Human Rights Council session for continued international oversight and validation of positive changes.

