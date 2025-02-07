Left Menu

Bangladesh's Tumultuous Transition: A Call for Justice and Reform

In Bangladesh, the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's properties were vandalized by a mob after her 15-year oppressive regime ended in 2024. With Hasina now in exile, an interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, is pursuing justice reforms amidst unrest and misinformation challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 09:55 IST
Bangladesh's Tumultuous Transition: A Call for Justice and Reform
Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina (File Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

A mob in Bangladesh has demolished the Dhaka family home of the ousted prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, and properties owned by some of her relatives, targeting leaders of Hasina's Awami League party.

Coined a 'bulldozer procession,' the attack was orchestrated and shared on social media. Despite the forewarning, authorities failed to protect these properties. In August 2024, Hasina resigned after a 15-year tenure marked by harsh repression, such as torture, extrajudicial killings, and enforced disappearances. Public protests, led by students and labeled by many as the 'Monsoon Revolution,' ultimately forced her into exile in India.

On the heels of the vandalism, Hasina was preparing to address her supporters online. India's growing calls for her repatriation hinge on international standards mandating the assessment of risks prior to extradition. Meanwhile, the interim government headed by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus is making strides in institutional reform, focusing on justice system enhancements alongside efforts toward accountability and anti-corruption. However, amid criticism and a campaign of misinformation about alleged minority abuses, the Yunus administration faces mounting pressure from various factions. To address ongoing issues, they are urged to propose a resolution at the upcoming UN Human Rights Council session for continued international oversight and validation of positive changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025