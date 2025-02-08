Left Menu

Bangladesh's 'Bulldozer Program' Sparks Violent Clashes

Violent clashes erupted in Bangladesh's Gazipur district during the "Bulldozer Program" opposing ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, leaving numerous students injured. Protesters targeted properties linked to Awami League leaders, alarming authorities. Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus urged restoration of order, advocating respect for the rule of law to differentiate the present government from Hasina's regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 12:53 IST
Flag of Bangladesh . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Fresh violence has erupted in Bangladesh's central Gazipur district during the "Bulldozer Program" led by student protestors opposing former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. These confrontations on Friday night left approximately 15 students injured and receiving medical care at various hospitals, according to reports provided by a local journalist to ANI.

Incidents began when local residents used a microphone to falsely announce a robbery as students advanced towards the residence of Sheikh Hasina's Liberation War Affairs Minister, Mozammel Haq. The anti-discrimination student movement, which has been rallying against Sheikh Hasina, used this opportunity to decry attacks on their peers. Parallel attacks on homes and offices of Awami League figures continue across the nation.

Significantly, properties tied to former president Abdul Hamid and ex-Army chief Moeen U Ahmed were damaged and burnt in the unrest, while landmarks honoring Bangladesh's founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were vandalized. In a statement, Bangladesh's Chief Advisor, Muhammad Yunus, called for a return to order, emphasizing that law and order must be maintained without targeting Awami League-linked properties to ensure national stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

