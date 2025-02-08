Left Menu

Panama's Bold Exit: A Shift in the Belt and Road Narrative

Panama has become the first Latin American country to withdraw from China's Belt and Road Initiative, signaling a pivotal change in foreign policy. This move follows criticism from China, which blames the US for sabotaging global infrastructure plans. Panama asserts their decision was independent of US influence.

In a dramatic turn of events, Panama has withdrawn from China's Belt and Road Initiative, becoming the first Latin American nation to do so, according to reports by Al Jazeera. This shift marks a significant change in Panama's foreign policy and is poised to reshape its relationship with China's global infrastructure agenda.

China, in response to this development, has accused the United States of perpetuating a 'Cold War mentality' in Latin America, claiming attempts to undermine Beijing's initiative. A spokesperson from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lin Jian, criticized the US for allegedly exerting pressure and attempting to tarnish the Belt and Road cooperation.

Amidst these geopolitical tensions, Panama's President, Jose Raul Mulino, announced the exit following US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to the region. Despite the timing, Mulino clarified that the decision was autonomous and not a result of US pressure, calling for decisions grounded in long-term bilateral interests.

