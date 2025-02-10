Left Menu

ETGE Rejects Uyghur Migration Plan, Citing China's Agenda

The East Turkistan Government in Exile criticizes a proposal to relocate Uyghurs from East Turkistan to Turkiye, arguing it supports China's agenda of ethnic cleansing. Advocating for Turkiye's political backing against Chinese oppression, ETGE emphasizes the importance of preserving the Uyghur presence in their ancestral homeland.

The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) has formally rejected a plan to relocate Uyghurs to Turkiye, initially proposed by Professor Erhan Afyoncu, president of Turkiye's National Defense University. ETGE argues that the migration proposal aligns with China's broader strategy of genocide and colonization.

The ETGE's official statement highlights concerns over Turkiye's declining birth rates but insists the relocation plan inadvertently serves China's goal of ethnic cleansing in East Turkistan. The group contends that it could aid China in depopulating Uyghurs from their native land and replacing them with Chinese settlers, threatening the cradle of Turkic civilization.

ETGE calls upon Turkiye to resist such measures and instead provide political support against China's actions in East Turkistan, which include allegations of occupation, colonialism, and genocide. The statement underscores the necessity for Turkiye to support the Uyghurs' strive for independence.

Turkiye already hosts between 50,000 and 75,000 Uyghurs, one of the largest diaspora communities, according to Voice of America. Many Uyghurs fled Chinese persecution, marked by human rights violations such as mass detentions, forced labor, and surveillance.

Accusations against China include religious repression, cultural destruction, and forced assimilation, with reports of family separations and indoctrination. These acts have been condemned as genocide by international bodies, despite China's denials, which dismiss such claims as misinformation targeting extremism.

This complex geopolitical conflict remains a focal point in ongoing global human rights discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

