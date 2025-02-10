Modi's Paris Visit: Strengthening Ties and Pioneering AI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Paris has been met with enthusiasm from the Indian diaspora, as he co-chairs the AI Action Summit and reviews India-France relations. Modi's agenda includes inaugurating a consulate, visiting the ITER project, and paying homage to Indian soldiers.
- Country:
- France
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Paris has generated considerable excitement among the Indian diaspora, eager to witness his diplomatic engagements. This marks Modi's sixth venture to the French capital, as he prepares to co-chair a pivotal meeting focused on artificial intelligence.
Developments in India-France relations have been significant in recent years, with the French government shifting its perception of the Indian community. Modi's agenda includes a collaborative discussion on advancing AI technology and its societal benefits at the AI Action Summit.
Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will assess progress on their strategic partnership roadmap, and inaugurate the first Indian Consulate in Marseille. Modi's itinerary includes a homage ceremony at Mazargues War Cemetery before heading to the United States for further diplomatic discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
French President Emmanuel Macron says the Mona Lisa will move to a new, dedicated room inside the Louvre museum, reports AP.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in France to attend AI summit, hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.
PM Modi to visit France from Feb 10-12 to co-chair AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.