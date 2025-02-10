Modi's Paris Visit: Strengthening Ties and Pioneering AI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Paris has generated considerable excitement among the Indian diaspora, eager to witness his diplomatic engagements. This marks Modi's sixth venture to the French capital, as he prepares to co-chair a pivotal meeting focused on artificial intelligence.

Developments in India-France relations have been significant in recent years, with the French government shifting its perception of the Indian community. Modi's agenda includes a collaborative discussion on advancing AI technology and its societal benefits at the AI Action Summit.

Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will assess progress on their strategic partnership roadmap, and inaugurate the first Indian Consulate in Marseille. Modi's itinerary includes a homage ceremony at Mazargues War Cemetery before heading to the United States for further diplomatic discussions.

