Violent Attack at Bangladesh Book Fair Sparks Outrage

In a strong statement, Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's Interim Government, condemned the recent violent attack at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair in Dhaka. According to Yunus, the attack, which involved a group of madrasa students targeting a bookstall displaying Taslima Nasreen's work, was an affront to the rights of Bangladeshi citizens and the laws of the nation.

The Interim Government issued directives to both the police and the Bangla Academy, urging a detailed investigation into the incident. Security agencies have been tasked with implementing robust measures to prevent future mob violence. The government's response underscores its commitment to maintaining the cultural integrity of the Ekushey Book Fair, held in commemoration of the 1952 Language Movement martyrs.

Eyewitnesses and police reports reveal that tensions escalated at the Sabyasachi Publication stall, culminating in physical altercations and the removal of the contentious book. While order was restored swiftly, Nasreen criticized government handling, suggesting an increase in extremist activities. Viral videos further intensified the public discourse, with security forces working to identify the causes behind the disturbances.

