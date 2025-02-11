Left Menu

PM Modi Advocates Global AI Unity at Paris Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the transformative potential of AI in sectors like health and agriculture at the AI Action Summit in Paris. He called for global collaboration to establish open-source systems and governance. Highlighting AI's rapid development, Modi underscored the need for skilling and re-skilling for the future.

PM Narendra Modi addresses AI Action Summit (Image Credit: YouTube/NarendraModi). Image Credit: ANI
In a passionate address at the Artificial Intelligence Summit in Paris, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi championed the transformative potential of AI across various sectors like health and agriculture, noting its role in accelerating the journey towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Modi urged global cooperation to pool resources and talent in AI, emphasizing the need for open-source systems that foster trust and transparency. He also highlighted the importance of unbiased data sets and the democratization of technology to create people-centric applications.

Addressing cybersecurity, disinformation, and job disruption, Modi pointed out that while AI might alter the nature of work, it won't eliminate it, stressing the importance of skilling and re-skilling for new job types. He expressed gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron for hosting the summit and called for global governance standards to promote innovation while managing risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

