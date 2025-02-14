Extradition of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana: US Signals Firm Stance with India

In a significant diplomatic development, former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranji Singh Sandhu, praised the recent announcement by US President Donald Trump regarding the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused, Tahawwur Rana, to India. Sandhu emphasized that this move sends a strong message to those threatening the US-India partnership and Indian interests.

During an interview with ANI, Sandhu highlighted a joint statement from talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump, which emphasized decisive action against elements threatening diplomatic safety and sovereignty. Sandhu noted President Trump's commitment to targeting individuals involved in such activities, pointing to potential stricter actions forthcoming.

President Trump, in a joint press conference with PM Modi, confirmed the extradition approval, marking a pivotal moment in US-India relations. The decision follows the US Supreme Court's refusal to entertain Tahawwur Rana's appeal against extradition, aligning with long-standing US support for India's justice efforts post the 26/11 attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)