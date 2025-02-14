Left Menu

Epic Battle in the 2025 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

Motorsport legends and emerging talents gather for the 2025 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, a week-long event showcasing fierce competition across cars, bikes, and quads. With top drivers including reigning champion Nasser Al-Attiyah and nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb, this thrilling race tests the limits in the UAE's iconic dunes.

34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge set for thrilling showdown (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Motorsport icons and promising newcomers are gearing up for the 2025 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, a major event in the FIA and FIM World Rally-Raid Championship calendar. The race is set to feature an international lineup of 165 cars, bikes, and quads, representing 30 countries, as competitors undertake the daunting challenge of the UAE's iconic dunes.

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council Secretary-General, Aref Al Awani, highlighted the event's significance on the global motorsport stage, emphasizing the high-caliber entry list. Khalid Bin Sulayem, President of the Emirates Motorsports Organisation, noted the unprecedented challenge facing competitors with this year's demanding route, including a two-day marathon stage that tests endurance.

Reigning champion Nasser Al-Attiyah seeks to defend his title against formidable rivals, including Sebastien Loeb, while Toyota Gazoo Racing aims to maintain their world champion status following recent victories. In the bikes category, World Champion Ross Branch faces stiff competition, highlighted by KTM Factory Racing's impressive track record. Local hero Abdulaziz Ahli aims for a fifth consecutive title in the quad category.

(With inputs from agencies.)

