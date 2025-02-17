Villach Stabbing: Syrian Asylum Seeker Arrested in IS-Inspired Attack

In a shocking incident in the town of Villach on Saturday, a Syrian asylum seeker was arrested after a knife attack resulted in one fatality and five injuries, as reported by the New York Times. According to officials, the suspect was inspired by the Islamic State militant group.

Austria's Interior Minister, Gerhard Karner, stated that the 23-year-old Syrian man had become radicalized online after arriving in Austria in 2020 and obtaining asylum. The attack was executed randomly, targeting passersby at around 4 PM with a folding knife, the police confirmed.

The violence ended when a 42-year-old Syrian national intervened by striking the assailant with his car, likely preventing further casualties, according to Michaela Kohlweiss, the state police director managing the investigation. Authorities captured and restrained the suspect within minutes, following a quick response by officers.

Despite lacking a criminal record, the suspect was found to have "Islamist thought" materials in his apartment, including Islamic State flags. Law enforcement agencies are continuing their investigation into his motivations and background, suspecting a rapid online radicalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)