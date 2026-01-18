Left Menu

Tragedy on the Slopes: Avalanches Claim Lives in Austria

A series of avalanches in Austria tragically killed eight skiers. A female skier perished in the Bad Hofgastein area, while four others died and two were injured in Gastein Valley. In central Austria's Pusterwald, an avalanche claimed the lives of three Czech skiers. Authorities emphasize heightened avalanche risks.

A series of avalanches struck Austria, culminating in the tragic deaths of eight skiers, local authorities confirmed.

At around 12:30 pm Saturday, a female skier was buried by an avalanche in the Bad Hofgastein area, located in western Austria. The incident occurred at an altitude of 2,200 metres, according to the Pongau mountain rescue service.

Roughly 90 minutes later, another avalanche in the nearby Gastein Valley, south of Salzburg, swept away seven individuals. Four lost their lives, two sustained serious injuries, and one escaped unharmed. In Pusterwald, central Austria, a separate avalanche killed three Czech skiers, with four companions safe after evacuation.

Gerhard Kremser, district head of the Pongau mountain rescue service, highlighted this event's severity, pointing to repeated warnings about the dangers due to current avalanche conditions.

