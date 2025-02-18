Nepal Lawmakers Demand Action Over Student's Mysterious Death in India
Nepalese lawmakers demand immediate diplomatic efforts following the mysterious death of Nepalese student Prakriti Lamsal in India. The incident has raised concerns about the safety and treatment of Nepalese students in Indian universities. Nepal's Foreign Ministry is actively pursuing discussions to ensure justice and enhance student security.
Nepalese lawmakers expressed deep concerns on Tuesday regarding the mysterious death of Prakriti Lamsal, a B-Tech student at KIIT University in Odisha, India. During sessions in both houses of parliament, they called for urgent diplomatic efforts to ensure the safety of Nepalese students in India.
Lawmakers are demanding a thorough and impartial investigation into Lamsal's death, which has prompted shockwaves across Nepal. The opposition CPN-Maoist Centre has called for high-level talks with Indian authorities, criticizing the Nepalese government's diplomatic handling of the situation.
The Nepalese Foreign Ministry is actively monitoring the case. Foreign Affairs Minister Arzu Rana Deuba confirmed ongoing efforts to address the concerns of Nepalese students at KIIT, including coordination with Indian security. The university has taken action against staff involved, urging students to return to their hostels.
