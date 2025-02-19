Left Menu

Trump Hails Musk's Genius Amid Collaborative Efforts on Space and Technology

In a recent interview, US President Donald Trump praised Elon Musk for his technological capabilities and collaboration on the return of American astronauts from the International Space Station. Trump expressed respect for Musk's intelligence, highlighting Starlink's role in aiding disaster-struck areas and commending Musk’s leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 10:43 IST
US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk (File Photo/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump recently commended Tesla CEO Elon Musk as the brightest mind to collaborate with for the United States, with a focus on his technological acumen during an interview on Fox News. Trump's comments spotlighted Musk's Starlink program and its impact, particularly in facilitating the return of two American astronauts from the International Space Station.

Trump addressed the frequent media scrutiny faced by both him and Musk. He recounted a conversation with Musk where they discussed media attempts to create division, asserting that the public is aware and discerning of such tactics. Trump lauded Musk's initiatives, including Starlink, describing them as innovations ahead of their time.

Trump highlighted a situation where Starlink's services were vital in disaster-hit North Carolina, emphasizing Musk's prompt response in providing crucial communication units. He articulated his desire for collaboration with intelligence and leadership qualities, identifying Musk as an unmatched fit for advancing national interests. Musk assured that efforts to expedite the return of astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, whose mission extended unexpectedly from the planned eight days to nearly 300 days, were underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

